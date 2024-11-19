Grasim Industries Ltd , part of the Aditya Birla Group, today commenced commercial production at its fourth paint manufacturing facility in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, making its Birla Opus Paints division the second-largest decorative paints manufacturer in India by installed capacity.

The shares of Grasim Industries Ltd were trading at ₹2,504.70 down by ₹12.45 or 0.49 per cent on the NSE today at 3.25 pm.

The new plant adds 230 MLPA (Million Litres Per Annum) capacity, bringing the company’s total manufacturing capacity to 866 MLPA. The facility will produce water-based paints, enamel paints, and wood finish paints, featuring zero liquid discharge and fourth-generation manufacturing technology.

The company has invested ₹8,470 crore of its planned ₹10,000 crore in the paints business. Two additional plants are in development, with the Mahad plant near Pune in trial production and the Kharagpur plant near Kolkata under construction.

Birla Opus Paints, launched in 2024, has already introduced 129 products with over 900 SKUs across various categories. The brand currently serves over 4,300 towns across India. Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla stated the business is on track to achieve its revenue target of ₹10,000 crore within the first three years of full-scale operations.

The company also announced the pilot launch of PaintCraft Partner, a franchisee-led painting services initiative.

