Birlasoft Ltd, a part of the $3 billion CK Birla Group, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Manufacturing and Industrial Consulting Competency status. Announced on September 25, 2024, this recognition highlights Birlasoft’s expertise in delivering cloud-based solutions for the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

The shares of Birlasoft Ltd were trading at ₹627.30 down by ₹4.60 or 0.73 per cent on the NSE today at 11.35 am.

As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Birlasoft demonstrated technical proficiency and professional service excellence in cloud-based solutions. The company’s capabilities include over 4,000 AWS-proficient consultants and 30+ proprietary assets, which have helped customers improve performance, cost efficiency, and operational excellence.

Birlasoft offers digital transformation and IT solutions for manufacturing enterprises across various sectors, including Automobile, Industrial, and Hi-Tech. The company’s services range from infrastructure assessment to managed solutions, focusing on sustainability, resilience, and operational excellence.

Dr Selvakumaran Mannappan, Chief Operating Officer of Birlasoft, emphasized the company’s commitment to helping customers navigate their digital transformation journeys. This achievement marks Birlasoft’s second AWS Competency, further solidifying its position in the cloud solutions market.