BL Kashyap & Sons has won orders worth ₹460.53 crore from various domestic clients across sectors. The projects will be carried out in cities such as Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. Most projects are expected to be completed within 24 months from the date of award, the company said in a release to the stock exchanges. Shares of BL Kashyap & Sons closed at ₹9.50, up 2.37 per cent on the BSE.