Over 3.3 crore shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank changed hands today in two block deals on the BSE, exchange data showed.

At 9.15 am, about 2.2 crore shares were traded at ₹1,855 each while another block of 1.09 crore shares at ₹1,864.15.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the most likely seller according to the term sheet, which showed that the pension fund is divesting stake of 1.7 per cent in the private bank.

At 10.01 am shares of the bank were trading marginally lower from the previous day’s close at ₹1,883.95 on the NSE.