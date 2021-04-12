Bloodbath on D-Street over surging Covid cases and lockdown fears

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
The possibility of a lockdown in key States like Maharashtra amid rising Covid cases spooked financial and stock markets on Monday.
The Sensex opened the week falling 1,707 points, or 3.44 per cent, to close at 47,883. The Nifty index declined by 524 points, or 3.53 per cent, to close at 14,310. The bank Nifty Index broke through even the lows of February during the post-Budget market crash. Today, the index dropped 1,656 points, or 5.1 per cent, to close at 30,792.
On Monday, the rupee slipped below the 75 mark for the first time in about nine months, depreciating to a low of 75.145. Intraday, it had tested a high of 74.78. It closed weaker at 75.055 to the dollar, down about 32 paise over the previous close of 74.73.
According to Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, investors were worried about the economic fallout of the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases. “These developments could jeopardise the market’s assumption of around 11 per cent GDP growth and above 30 per cent Nifty earnings growth,” he said.
Still, experts also feel the panic in stock markets could subside in the coming days as on the technical charts the key indices Sensex and Nifty hit a double-bottom, that is, touching the same low levels twice, after an interval, and rising higher from those levels. Also, the flow of foreign funds depends on the global liquidity scenario that remains robust, experts say.
Even as stocks fell in India, there was stability in the global markets. In fact, the US stock markets have been trading at record levels. Analysts say that the market crash of February and March 2020 was a global meltdown as there was fear of the unknown due to the Covid, which is not the case now.
There is a high possibility of a sharp move on either side. If sustainable buying emerges from hereon, the Nifty could show upside bounce up to 14,800-14,900 levels in the coming weeks. A decisive move below 14,200 is expected to drag the Nifty down to 13,700-13,600 levels by this month,” said Nagaraj Shetti, technical analyst at HDFC Securities.
Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth ₹1,746 crore in the cash segment on Monday. In the futures and options segment, the FPIs were net sellers of ₹1,740 crore worth index futures and ₹397 crore stock futures. The FPIs have index futures worth ₹2,415 crore and stock futures worth ₹3,240, implying that they had gone short on the markets this month.
Nifty Index futures of around ₹17,777 crore were outstanding as on Monday as were Bank Nifty futures worth ₹6,082 crore. The positions do not indicate any extreme build-up of bullish or bearish bets, but a reversal in sentiment is necessary for the markets to recover from Monday’s fall, experts say.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...