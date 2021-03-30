BNK Capital: Open offer at ₹200/share

Lebnitze Real Estates Private Limited on Tuesday entered into a share purchase agreement with the promoters of BNK Capital Markets for acquisition of 59.69 lakh shares, constituting 59.69 per cent of the company. Following the acquisition, the acquirer has made an open offer for acquisition of up to 26 lakh shares representing 26 per cent of the voting share capital of BNK Capital Markets at ₹200 a share. The stock BNK Capital closed at ₹139 as compared to the previous close of ₹141 on the BSE.