Stocks

BNK Capital: Open offer at ₹200/share

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 30, 2021

Lebnitze Real Estates Private Limited on Tuesday entered into a share purchase agreement with the promoters of BNK Capital Markets for acquisition of 59.69 lakh shares, constituting 59.69 per cent of the company. Following the acquisition, the acquirer has made an open offer for acquisition of up to 26 lakh shares representing 26 per cent of the voting share capital of BNK Capital Markets at ₹200 a share. The stock BNK Capital closed at ₹139 as compared to the previous close of ₹141 on the BSE.

Published on March 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.