BNP, Credit Suisse skeptical on record-breaking Indian stocks

Stay calm and don’t use your phone
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
A slowing economy has not stopped India’s benchmark equity index from climbing to a series of records this year, but this divergence may have run its course, according to BNP Paribas.
Asia’s third-biggest economy probably grew 4.6 per cent last quarter, which would be the slowest since the first three months of 2013.
“Meanwhile, the Sensex closed at a new high Wednesday and is up nearly 14 per cent for 2019. Stocks have climbed mainly since late September, when the unveiling of a corporate tax cut boosted the outlook for corporate earnings,” Abhiram Eleswarapu, the firms Mumbai-based head of equity research, wrote in a note.
“Our recent meetings with policy makers and industry experts confirmed that there is unlikely to be a significant uptick in economic data in the near term. The index rally we had cautiously called for may be done for now,” he added.
This view echoes that of Credit Suisse, which expects the growth slump to last longer than anticipated based on its interaction with investors. With growth continuing to fall in October-November, it seems unlikely that FY20 would see any growth in EPS and FY21 should see meaningful cuts too, it said in a report this week.
Investors are, however, unfazed by the economic slowdown. Net foreign buying in Indian stocks has reached $3.2 billion so far this month, set for the biggest tally since March, according to official data. The recent equity gains have also been fueled in part by hopes for a trade deal between the United States (US) and China.
The Government may soon have to make the difficult choice between considerably slipping on its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP in FY20 to boost growth or potentially prolonging the slowdown by halting expenditure, BNP said.
The brokerage remains overweight on India, and favours private banks, insurers and dividend-paying public sector firms.
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
1More is slowly and steadily making its mark in India. It just never fails to impress. From great design, to ...
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
Moneywise, it’s better to rent a house and invest in SIPs than to buy one and pay hefty EMIs
The rupee extended its rally on Wednesday and breached a key resistance at 71.4 against the dollar. It closed ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...