BNP Paribas Cardif sells 4.99% stake in SBI Life Insurance

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 12, 2021

SBI

BNP Paribas Cardif has sold a 4.99 per cent stake in SBI Life Insurance, amounting to 5 crore shares. It now holds a 0.2 per cent stake in the private sector life insurer.

The share sale was in the open market, SBI Life Insurance said in a regulatory filing.

SBI Life scrip was down 1.76 per cent during intra-day trade on BSE on Friday.

Published on March 12, 2021
