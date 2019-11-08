Stocks

What to watch: BoB, Ashok Leyland, IDFC results today

| Updated on November 07, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

Around 120 firms including Ashok Leyland, Akzo Nobel, Allahabad Bank, Allcargo, BoB, Bharat Forge, Chambal Fertilizers, Capacite Infra, Crisil, Dredging Corp, Dr Lal Path, Eicher, Equitas Holdings, Gail, GE Shipping, Greenply, GSPL, Gulf Oil, IDFC, IDBI Bank, Khadim, MRF, M&M, NLC India, Sobha, Steel Strips Wheels, Sundaram Fin, TTK Prestiege, Tata Communications, Tata Power and Zuari Global will declare their quarterly numbers for the period ended September 2019 on Friday.

Stocks to Watch
Quarterly Results
