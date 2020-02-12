Stocks

Bodal Chemicals' Director-HSE resigns on health issues

| Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

Bodal Chemicals on Wednesday said that Kishor Kumar Radadia, Director-HSE (Health & Safety Environment) , has resigned citing health issues. The Board discussed the matter and approved his resignation with effect from February 29. “Further, we hereby confirm that there is no other reason for the resignation of Kishor Kumar Radadia,” it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shares of Bodal Chemicals slumped 5.9 per cent to ₹76.45 on the BSE.

