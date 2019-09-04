Boehringer Ingelheim, Lupin form tie-up

Boehringer Ingelheim and Lupin have announced a licensing, development and commercialisation agreement for Lupin’s MEK inhibitor compound as a potential targeted therapy for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

The partnership aims to develop Lupin’s lead MEK inhibitor compound in combination with one of Boehringer Ingelheim’s innovative KRAS inhibitors for patients with gastrointestinal and lung cancers harbouring a broad range of oncogenic KRAS mutations. The stock of Lupin gained 0.86 per cent at ₹741.50 on the BSE.