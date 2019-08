Shares of BSE-listed Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency will turn ex-bonus on Tuesday. (Markets are closed on Monday for Bakri-id.) The company is rewarding its shareholders with one bonus share for every share held in the company, as on record date of August 14. Investors wishing to receive the bonus share from the company need to buy the company’s shares by Friday. According to June-end shareholding pattern, 929 small shareholders held 18.87 per cent stake in the firm.