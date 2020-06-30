Stocks

Bond yields fall after RBI’s special OMO announcement

Reuters MUMBAI | Updated on June 30, 2020 Published on June 30, 2020

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped to its lowest level in over a week on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India announced a special open market operation to simultaneously buy and sell debt on July 2.

The yield dropped to a low of 5.86 per cent, its lowest level since June 22 and down 4 basis points versus its close on Monday.

The RBI said on Monday it will buy up to ₹10,000 crore ($1.32 billion) worth of papers in the 9-13 year tenor from the market on July 2, while also selling 6- and 12-month treasury bills of the same value.

“The market is happy that the RBI is at least watching and stepping in when it feels necessary. In the absence of an open market calendar, this is still some comfort,” the head of fixed income trading at a private bank said.

Traders expect the benchmark bond yield to remain in a tight 5.83 per cent to 5.93 per cent range in the near term in the absence of any fresh cues.

Seven Indian states are due to sell at least ₹9,000 crore worth of debt later in the day with a greenshoe option to retain an additional ₹3,000 crore.

Yields at the auction are expected to fall following the OMO announcement, traders said.

Foreign investors bought a net ₹1,420 crore worth of bonds on June 29, the highest single session buying since April 20, reflecting some return in appetite for domestic debt but traders said this could change in the absence RBI support.

“A more decisive roadmap of OMOs will be necessary to materially lower rates,” said Radhika Rao, an economist with DBS Bank.“We expect domestic agents to be at the drivers' seat to absorb this year's supply, led by banks and the RBI, while foreign investors stay by the sidelines”.

Published on June 30, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
stocks and bonds
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Asia stocks up as China PMI, US data cheer markets