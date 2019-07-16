Bonus, warrant issues may buoy Brigade

Stocks

Shares of Brigade Enterprises will remain in focus, as its board on Monday approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2. It also approved raising ₹115 crore from promoters and promoter group by allotting 42.75 lakh convertible warrants at ₹269 a share. Each warrant would be convertible into one equity share and the conversion can be exercised by warrant-holders within 18 months from the allotment date. The record date for the bonus issue will be declared later.

