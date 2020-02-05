Stocks

Bosch, NIIT, HPCL, Adani Gas results eyed

| Updated on February 05, 2020 Published on February 05, 2020

 

Almost 100 companies will declare their quarterly results on Wednesday. Among them are Adani Gas, Adani Enterprises, Ajanta Pharma, Andhra Bank, Apollo Tyres, Berger Paints, Bosch, Brigade, Cipla, Cadila Healthcare, Divi’s Labs, DLF, Engineers India, GE Power, Godrej Agrovet, Greaves Cotton, Greenpanel, GTL Infra, Gujarat Gas, Hikal, Indiabulls Housing Fin, Jyothy Labs, Kaveri Seeds, NIIT, PTC India, Schneider Electric, Shalimar Paints, Sundaram Clayton and Zuari Agro.

