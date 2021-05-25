Stocks

Bothra to handle 2 Motilal AMC funds

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 25, 2021

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has appointed Siddharth Bothra as the fund manager of Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund and Motilal Oswal Dynamic Fund, according to a release issued by the asset management company. Bothra has been serving as the Executive Group Vice President in the fund house. He was appointed as the manager for the two funds on May 19. Besides, Akash Singhania (Earlier Fund Manager of Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund and Motilal Oswal Dynamic Fund) has decided to move on from Motilal Oswal AMC for personal reasons, the release added.

Published on May 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.