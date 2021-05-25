Bothra to handle 2 Motilal AMC funds

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has appointed Siddharth Bothra as the fund manager of Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund and Motilal Oswal Dynamic Fund, according to a release issued by the asset management company. Bothra has been serving as the Executive Group Vice President in the fund house. He was appointed as the manager for the two funds on May 19. Besides, Akash Singhania (Earlier Fund Manager of Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund and Motilal Oswal Dynamic Fund) has decided to move on from Motilal Oswal AMC for personal reasons, the release added.