Bourses to hold 1-hour Diwali muhurat trading session on November 14

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 04, 2020 Published on November 04, 2020

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 14.

The session trading would be held between 6.15 pm and 7.15 pm, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

All trades executed in the Diwali Muhurat trading session would result in settlement obligations.

The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali -- and it is believed that muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year.

The exchanges will remain closed on November 16 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

