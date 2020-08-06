Stocks

Bourses told to monitor advisers

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 06, 2020 Published on August 06, 2020

SEBI has now asked BSE and the to supervise investment advisors (IA). The regulator said the exchanges should form a wholly owned subsidiary to administer and supervise IAs. Stock exchanges with minimum net worth of ₹200 crore, having nation-wide terminals, investor grievance redressal mechanism will supervise IAs. Most wealth managers are registered as IAs. SEBI-registered IAs are advisors who generally charge fees directly instead of indirect fees for selling anyone's financial market products. Supervision of IAs should include both on-site and off-site.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Prabhat Dairy: ₹1,700-cr deal under SEBI lens