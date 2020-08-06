Bourses told to monitor advisers

SEBI has now asked BSE and the to supervise investment advisors (IA). The regulator said the exchanges should form a wholly owned subsidiary to administer and supervise IAs. Stock exchanges with minimum net worth of ₹200 crore, having nation-wide terminals, investor grievance redressal mechanism will supervise IAs. Most wealth managers are registered as IAs. SEBI-registered IAs are advisors who generally charge fees directly instead of indirect fees for selling anyone's financial market products. Supervision of IAs should include both on-site and off-site.