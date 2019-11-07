Stocks

BPCL, HPCL, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid results today

| Updated on November 06, 2019 Published on November 07, 2019

About 100 firms, including some high-profile ones such as Adani Transmission, Andhra Bank, Amrutanjan, BPCL, BASF, Century Enka, CUB, DLF, eClerx, Emami Papers, Engineers India, Eris Life, Gammon India, Glaxo Consumer, Greenlam, HPCL, Indostar, IPCA, Manappuram, Max India, P&G Health, PowerGrid, Puravankara, Sun Pharma, TTK Health, Trent, Thomas Cook, TNPL, UB, UCO Bank, UPL, Uniphos, Whirlpool and Wockhardt will declare their quarterly results on Thursday.

