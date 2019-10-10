Broker's call: BPCL (Reduce)

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Redesigned last year, refreshed this year
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
Centrum Broking
BPCL (Reduce)
CMP: ₹492.75
Target: ₹450
We maintain our cautious stance on BPCL following the recent run up in the stock. Despite the structural implications of about 13 per cent of Indian refining and about 25 per cent of Indian marketing capacity potentially being owned by a private player, we submit that the stock already prices in close to a bull case scenario for BPCL, leaving little on the table for investors. Additionally, with higher capex in prospect, BPCL also faces significant credit rating downgrades due to losing the implicit government support on balance sheet, raising credit cost. Pending clarity on valuation and actual interest from potential buyers, we downgrade to REDUCE.
While our base case target price of ₹450/share implies a 8.2 per cent downside from CMP, even factoring in more optimistic assumptions for GRMs ($6.4/bbl vs $5.9/bbl in base
case), marketing margins (₹4,800/tonne vs ₹4,700/tonne) and higher multiples (7x FY21 EBITDA vs 6.5x and 9x for marketing vs 8x) as well as 10 per cent higher E&P value gets us to a bull case value of ₹530/share, only 8 per cent upside from CMP, implying the exuberance around divestment is overdone. A blue sky scenario assuming replacement cost for refining (₹350/share EV for refining vs ₹183/share base) gets a higher value of ₹655/share but we submit that for a going concern with other alternatives in Asia it is too optimistic a way to look at valuation fort BPCL.
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
The cement industry’s effort to generate fuel from pharma waste has immense potential
An innovative recycling project will cater to Chennai’s industrial hubs, saving precious freshwater for ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
With rise in power consumption, there is scope for growth in volumes traded. But structural issues need to be ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...