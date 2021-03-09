BPCL Trust sells shares worth ₹5,524 cr

BPCL Trust on Tuesday sold 12.60 crore shares in open market through a bulk deal on the NSE at an average price of ₹438.41, valuing the deal size at ₹5,523.97 crore. As the deal was done at a much lower to the Monday's closing price, the stock crashed to a low of ₹437.75 on the NSE, but recovered slightly to close at ₹445.90, still down 4.46 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹466.70.

Earlier, a sub-committee of the board of directors of BPCL had approved the sale of 15.90 crore shares held by BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares.

While the identity of full buyer list is not known, the NSE bulk data revealed that ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund has bought about 1.39 crore shares at ₹438.10 apiece.

Most analysts view the stake sale as a precursor to privatisation of BPCL. They also expect BPCL to distribute proceeds from the sale as special dividend.