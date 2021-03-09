BPCL Trust sells shares worth ₹5,524 cr

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
BPCL Trust on Tuesday sold 12.60 crore shares in open market through a bulk deal on the NSE at an average price of ₹438.41, valuing the deal size at ₹5,523.97 crore. As the deal was done at a much lower to the Monday's closing price, the stock crashed to a low of ₹437.75 on the NSE, but recovered slightly to close at ₹445.90, still down 4.46 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹466.70.
Earlier, a sub-committee of the board of directors of BPCL had approved the sale of 15.90 crore shares held by BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares.
While the identity of full buyer list is not known, the NSE bulk data revealed that ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund has bought about 1.39 crore shares at ₹438.10 apiece.
Most analysts view the stake sale as a precursor to privatisation of BPCL. They also expect BPCL to distribute proceeds from the sale as special dividend.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...