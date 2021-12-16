Broker's call: Aditya Birla Fashion (Buy)

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Emkay Global
Aditya Birla Fashion (Buy)
Target: ₹340
CMP: ₹282.3
Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd (ABFRL) has entered into an agreement to acquire exclusive online and offline distribution rights for the global brand ‘Reebok’ for the Indian/ASEAN markets. The transaction also involves the purchase of certain inventory and other net current assets of ‘Reebok India Company’ to the tune of ₹8 crore to ₹100 crore.
This foray into the fast-growing sports segment increases the addressable market and is a key positive. However, the brand has struggled with lower growth, probably due to a lack of proper expansion/positioning in the market. ABFRL will need to invest in the brand for growth, but its strong online and physical retail presence through Pantaloons/MBOs should help expand the brand’s distribution significantly in our view.
Reebok is the fourth-largest brand in the Indian sports/active-wear market, with ₹430 crore in revenues in FY20, after Puma/Adidas/Nike whose top-line stood at ₹1,400 crore/₹1,200 crore/₹800 crore, respectively, in FY20.
We await the finalisation of the contract before factoring the transaction into our estimates. Faster recovery trends, an aggressive expansion outlook and potential margin gains should drive healthy revenue/EBITDA CAGRs.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...