Broker's call: Apar Industries (Buy)

Emkay Global

Apar Industries (Buy)

Target: ₹423

CMP: ₹300.35

Q2 revenues fell 19 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,480 crore as subdued activity in the domestic segment hindered overall performance in Conductors and Cable segments. EBITDA, however, grew 9.7 per cent y-o-y, driven by the execution of low-priced oil inventory and cost-reduction initiatives. This, along with a sharp fall in finance cost (-56 per cent y-o-y), led to a 58 per cent y-o-y rise in APAT to ₹53.50 crore.

While revenues from conductors/cables fell sharply by 29.9 per cent/31.1 per cent y-o-y, specialty oil recorded 4.8 per cent growth, driven by growth in lubricant and white oil sub-segments. Margin improved in conductor and specialty Oil segments but it declined for the Cable segment.

We maintain FY21/22/23 earnings estimates as we had recently pruned our estimates, factoring in the ongoing slowdown in business activity and liquidity crunch faced by major clients.