Stocks

Broker's call: Apollo Hospitals (Sell)

| Updated on November 15, 2021

Yes Securities

Apollo Hospitals (Sell)

Target: ₹3,030

CMP: ₹5,080.45

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd has surprised with solid delivery in the core hospitals business especially on the ARPOB (realisations/bed) which drove recovery in mature hospitals margin.

Management indicated it expects ARPOB (average revenue per occupied bed) to sustain even as sensitivity to change in ARPOB is quite meaningful. Factoring such elevated ARPOB would imply assuming case mix remains similar to what it has been during the pandemic.

We refrain from making such an overarching change in realization/bed assumption particularly as revival in footfalls would tend to reduce the share of high end surgeries. Pharmacy business carried 24/7 operating costs of ₹84.5 crore in H1 FY22 with online blended discount of nearly 12 per cent; any rise in discounting is likely to cramp segment margin.

Given the sharp rise in ARPOB in H1, we raise realisation estimates resulting in about 40 per cent rise in FY22 EPS (Ex-exceptional gain) though FY23/24 estimates undergo a relatively modest change.

Given the near term strength in ARPOB, raise EV/EBIDTA multiple for hospital business to 13x but retain Sell with revised a target price of ₹3,030 (earlier ₹2,750).

Published on November 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like