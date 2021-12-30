Stocks

Broker's call: Balkrishna Ind (Buy)

| Updated on December 30, 2021

LKP Securities

Balkrishna Ind (Buy)

Target: ₹2,707

CMP: ₹2,262.95

Balkrishna Industries (BKT) has developed a strong franchise in a highly specialised and large off-highway tyres (OHT) segment, in which it has nearly six per cent global market share. Over the years, BKT has been generating robust cash flows and return ratios, and maintained a strong balance sheet across cycles.

Post a muted performance for three years till FY20, the company started posting robust volume performance since second half of last year. With a solid competitive positioning, multiple strategic initiatives currently underway and sufficient capacity built-up, BKT is set to reap the fruits of an expected upcycle.

This should translate into a strong 18 per cent EPS CAGR, robust FCF and over 20 per cent return ratio over FY21-24. We initiate a Buy rating, with a price objective of ₹2,707 (20 per cent potential upside). Over FY19-23, BKT has undertaken multiple strategic initiatives, namely, back-ward integration into carbon black facility; revamping of its Waluj facility; and capacity expansion into large OTR tyres, etc. Leveraging these initiatives, we expect strong growth with market share gains.

We envisage 12 per cent volume CAGR over FY21-24 to drive 18 per cent EPS CAGR. Despite being in the midst of a heavy capex cycle, we expect FCF to rise from ₹560 crore in FY21 to ₹1,800 crore by FY24 on healthy operational performance.

Published on December 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like