Stocks

Broker's call: Bharat Forge (Buy)

| Updated on June 07, 2021

Motilal Oswal

Bharat Forge (Buy)

Target: ₹850

CMP: ₹749.50

Strong performance by Bharat Forge in Q4-FY21 was driven by a strong recovery in the Auto export business and resultant benefits of operating leverage.

While all core businesses are expected to witness a sharp cyclical recovery, BHFC’s huge plans in Defense and e-Mobility is starting to fructify with the setting up of a greenfield plant focusing on these areas. It is in the process of acquiring 70 hectares of land, with an investment of up to ₹240 crore over three years. This facility will provide it flexibility to house all new initiatives, including Defense and e-Mobility.

Capex for FY22/FY23 will be approximately at ₹300 crore/₹250 crore.

All businesses are witnessing a sharp cyclical recovery. This, coupled with its focus on creating new revenue pools in defense and e-Mobility, can further lead to de-risking of the business. We estimate consolidated revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a 31 per cent/68 per cent/302 per cent CAGR (FY21-23).

We raise our consolidated EPS by 17 per cent/18 per cent for FY22/FY23, driven by revenue upgrades due to a strong cyclical recovery. The stock trades at 40.4x/24.6x FY22E/FY23 consolidated EPS. We maintain our Buy rating with a target price of ₹850/share.

Published on June 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Bharat Forge Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.