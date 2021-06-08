Broker's call: Bharat Forge (Buy)

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Motilal Oswal
Bharat Forge (Buy)
Target: ₹850
CMP: ₹749.50
Strong performance by Bharat Forge in Q4-FY21 was driven by a strong recovery in the Auto export business and resultant benefits of operating leverage.
While all core businesses are expected to witness a sharp cyclical recovery, BHFC’s huge plans in Defense and e-Mobility is starting to fructify with the setting up of a greenfield plant focusing on these areas. It is in the process of acquiring 70 hectares of land, with an investment of up to ₹240 crore over three years. This facility will provide it flexibility to house all new initiatives, including Defense and e-Mobility.
Capex for FY22/FY23 will be approximately at ₹300 crore/₹250 crore.
All businesses are witnessing a sharp cyclical recovery. This, coupled with its focus on creating new revenue pools in defense and e-Mobility, can further lead to de-risking of the business. We estimate consolidated revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a 31 per cent/68 per cent/302 per cent CAGR (FY21-23).
We raise our consolidated EPS by 17 per cent/18 per cent for FY22/FY23, driven by revenue upgrades due to a strong cyclical recovery. The stock trades at 40.4x/24.6x FY22E/FY23 consolidated EPS. We maintain our Buy rating with a target price of ₹850/share.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...