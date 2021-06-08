Broker's call: Bharat Forge (Buy)

Motilal Oswal

Bharat Forge (Buy)

Target: ₹850

CMP: ₹749.50

Strong performance by Bharat Forge in Q4-FY21 was driven by a strong recovery in the Auto export business and resultant benefits of operating leverage.

While all core businesses are expected to witness a sharp cyclical recovery, BHFC’s huge plans in Defense and e-Mobility is starting to fructify with the setting up of a greenfield plant focusing on these areas. It is in the process of acquiring 70 hectares of land, with an investment of up to ₹240 crore over three years. This facility will provide it flexibility to house all new initiatives, including Defense and e-Mobility.

Capex for FY22/FY23 will be approximately at ₹300 crore/₹250 crore.

All businesses are witnessing a sharp cyclical recovery. This, coupled with its focus on creating new revenue pools in defense and e-Mobility, can further lead to de-risking of the business. We estimate consolidated revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a 31 per cent/68 per cent/302 per cent CAGR (FY21-23).

We raise our consolidated EPS by 17 per cent/18 per cent for FY22/FY23, driven by revenue upgrades due to a strong cyclical recovery. The stock trades at 40.4x/24.6x FY22E/FY23 consolidated EPS. We maintain our Buy rating with a target price of ₹850/share.