Broker's call: Britannia (Buy)

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Motilal Oswal
Britannia (Buy)
Target: ₹4,575
CMP: ₹3,808.60
Britannia's opportunity for growth is significant, with the overall biscuits category estimated to grow in the mid-single digits. Furthermore, the opportunity in terms of market share gains is even greater -- the company's market share is only in the mid-30s despite it being the largest player in the biscuits space.
The broad packaged foods market (estimated at $40-50 billion) presents the strongest structural opportunity in India's consumption space. Britannia's FY21 revenue of $1.8billion is a fraction of this addressable market.
In addition to in-home consumption-led demand growth and likely about 40 per cent EPS growth in FY21, Britannia results in 9M-FY21 notably reported (a) continued market share gains (sustained for 37 quarters now); and (b) a continued rapid increase in distribution (especially direct distribution) to 2.3 m outlets. Despite about 40 per cent EPS growth likely in FY21; a strong track record of about 20 per cent/27 per cent EPS growth in the preceding 5/10 years ended FY20; an improving outlook for FY22; the best-of-breed structural growth opportunities; and ROE of over 40 per cent, the stock trades at 40.7x FY23E; this is at a substantial discount to its historical three- and five-year averages
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...