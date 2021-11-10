Broker's call: Britannia Ind (Buy)

IDBI Capital

Britannia Ind (Buy)

Target: ₹4,507

CMP: ₹3,697.10

Britannia Industries (BRIT) Q2-FY22 result was below our estimates. Revenue growth at 6 per cent y-o-y on a high base of 12 per cent is healthy. However, a steep contraction in gross margin led to a higher than expected decline in PAT.

Positively, BRIT expects to offset the impact of inflation both by taking price hikes (to the tune of 1/3rd) and grammage reduction (2/3rd) by the end of FY22. During Q2-FY22 Britannia has taken a 4 per cent price hike and expects benefit from grammage reduction to flow in H2-FY22. Distribution expansion is tracking well.

BRIT expects rural to outperform urban through distribution expansion and penetration. In rural; market share gains stood at 2.5x vs urban during Q2-FY22. Modern trade grew 10 per cent higher than the traditional channel. However, the company expects lower volume growth due to inflation and reduction in grammage during H2-FY22.

Accordingly, we have trimmed our EPS estimate by 6-13 per cent during FY22-23. We have introduced FY24 in our estimates. We maintain our bullish view on the company. We maintain Buy rating and our revised target price stands at ₹4,507 (vs previous TP of ₹4,351).