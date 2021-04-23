Stocks

Broker's call: Brookfield REIT (Buy)

| Updated on April 22, 2021

ICICI Securities

Brookfield REIT (Buy)

Target: ₹296

CMP: ₹241

We initiate coverage on Brookfield India REIT (BREIT) with a BUY rating based on March 2022 DCF based target price of ₹296/unit. BREIT is sponsored by the Brookfield Group and has 91 per cent committed same -store occupancy and in-place rent of just ₹65/psf/month.

We like the company given the 9 per cent estimated NOI CAGR over FY21-23 and with just 0.1 msf of under-construction assets, the REIT offers a defensive yield play along with organic growth in its operational assets.

The REIT’slow initial leverage of 0.3x net debt/equity leaves headroom for injection of new assets in the REIT portfolio. While Covid-19 will likely impact FY22E leasing activity, our view is that the Indian office market retains many positives such as: limited number of 8-10 pan-India developers capable of building quality rental assets; India remains one of the more affordable office markets in the world, with average rentals for Grade A office markets in peripheral/suburban markets hovering around one USD/psf/month or ₹70-75/psf/month; and India leads in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) talent for technology assignments with over 2 million students graduating every year

Key risks to our thesis are the large-scale adoption of work-from-home by occupiers over the long term and rising interest rates globally.

Published on April 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.