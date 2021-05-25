Broker's call: Brookfield REIT (Buy)

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
ICICI Securities
Brookfield REIT (Buy)
Target: ₹296
CMP: ₹248.01
The Brookfield India REIT (BREIT) delivered a resilient FY21 performance with over 99 per cent of rental collections and flattish FY21 net operating income (NOI) of ₹650 crore. We reiterate our Buy rating on BREIT with an unchanged March 2022 DCF based target price of ₹296/unit. We expect the REIT to deliver a NOI CAGR of 9.3 per cent over FY21-23. At CMP of Rs 249, we expect BREIT to deliver NDCF distribution yield of 8.7 per cent in FY22 and 9.1 per cent in FY23. We expect over 30 per cent of the distribution to be in the form of tax-free dividend and capital return with balance returns from interest post the conversion of ₹1,001 crore of CCDs in Candor Kolkata (G2+K1 SPV) to equity shares effective April 1, 2021.
As of March 2021, BREIT has a well-diversified tenant portfolio across sectors with the technology sector (50 per cent) and BFSI (19 per cent) accounting for majority of the tenants across its office properties.
We believe that upsides from addition of call option/ROFO assets, mark-to-market opportunity and rental appreciation beyond FY22 may enable the REIT to deliver annual REIT unit capital appreciation of 5-6 per cent over and above the distribution yield.
Key risks to our thesis are the large-scale adoption of Work-from-Home by occupiers over the long term and rising interest rates globally.
