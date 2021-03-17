Stocks

Broker’s call: Buy Westlife Development

| Updated on March 17, 2021

Emkay Global

Target: ₹600

CMP: ₹507.35

Our bullish investment thesis on Westlife Development rests on three pillars: superior unit economics — 30-40 per cent higher revenue per store than peers; supported by value pricing and strategies aimed at increasing in-store visits; and offering complementing menus. Its recent initiatives on digital could provide a further fillip; comparison with Domino’s highlights a 3x store roll-out potential, offering a long visibility into penetration-led growth. We expect mid-teen revenue growth for several years with an upside risk; and our relative analysis of a peer at a similar scale throws a strong case for a 500 bps upside in EBDITA margins. Higher unit economics should lead to industry-leading ROEs as high upfront overheads get more corralled with scale. The pandemic has already reset the cost curve lower, commensurate with a 20 per cent lower revenue.

Net net, we expect revenue/EBDITA CAGRs of 10 per cent/20 per cent through FY24, and importantly, similar growth continuing well beyond that as well. The ROE should see a sharp improvement to mid-teens.

We are initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a June 2022 TP of ₹600, based on 32x Jun-23E EV/EBITDA (backed by our long-term DCF analysis).

Key risk: Delay in full unlocking may pose risk to our SSG recovery assumptions.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 17, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.