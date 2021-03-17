Broker’s call: Buy Westlife Development

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Emkay Global
Target: ₹600
CMP: ₹507.35
Our bullish investment thesis on Westlife Development rests on three pillars: superior unit economics — 30-40 per cent higher revenue per store than peers; supported by value pricing and strategies aimed at increasing in-store visits; and offering complementing menus. Its recent initiatives on digital could provide a further fillip; comparison with Domino’s highlights a 3x store roll-out potential, offering a long visibility into penetration-led growth. We expect mid-teen revenue growth for several years with an upside risk; and our relative analysis of a peer at a similar scale throws a strong case for a 500 bps upside in EBDITA margins. Higher unit economics should lead to industry-leading ROEs as high upfront overheads get more corralled with scale. The pandemic has already reset the cost curve lower, commensurate with a 20 per cent lower revenue.
Net net, we expect revenue/EBDITA CAGRs of 10 per cent/20 per cent through FY24, and importantly, similar growth continuing well beyond that as well. The ROE should see a sharp improvement to mid-teens.
We are initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a June 2022 TP of ₹600, based on 32x Jun-23E EV/EBITDA (backed by our long-term DCF analysis).
Key risk: Delay in full unlocking may pose risk to our SSG recovery assumptions.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...