Broker's call: Cera Sanitaryware (Reduce)

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
IDBI Capital
Cera Sanitaryware (Reduce)
Target: ₹3,973
CMP: ₹4,362.65
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.’s (Cera) Q4-FY21 results were beat to estimates on key parameters. Despite lower production in sanitaryware unit, the company reported robust sales growth led by healthy demand traction.
Net sales increased by 47.2 per cent y-o-y to ₹438.40 crore while EBITDA came in at ₹70.1 crore, a robust growth of 65.7 per cent y-o-y. The company reported net profit of ₹47.70 crore, up by 33.7 per cent y-o-y.
The management reiterated positive outlook on strong demand in both retail and institutional segments.
Cera’s focus on improving product mix, reducing working capital cycle and strengthening distribution reach bodes well for future earnings growth. We have marginally increased our net sales/PAT estimates for FY22E/FY23.
Cera remains our preferred pick amongst our building material products coverage owing to its healthy market share in domestic sanitaryware and faucets industry, extensive reach, healthy balance sheet and pedigree of management. However, after a sharp run-up in the stock price, value looks priced in at current level.
We maintain reduce with a revised target price of ₹3,973 assigning 30x PER on FY23.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...