Broker's call: Dalmia Bharat (Add)

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Kotak Institutional
Dalmia Bharat (Add)
Target : ₹2,250
CMP: ₹2,015.25
Dalmia Bharat Q2FY22 EBITDA was 6 per cent ahead of our estimates with lower costs more than offsetting pricing pressure in East with 7 per cent q-o-q lower realisation. Divestment of non-core investments (IEX, Hippo) and focus on organic growth will help address investor concerns on capital allocation.
The company would reach 36 mtpa capacity in FY2022 and is embarking on the next phase of expansion. Despite aggressive growth, leverage remains low with net debt/EBITDA less than 1X over FY2022-24.
The ongoing expansion projects are progressing towards increasing total capacity to 38 mtpa by FY2023. The company is working towards land acquisition and equipment ordering for its next phase of expansion by end of FY2024E – 10 mtpa grinding capacity and 4.7 mtpa clinker.
The company detailed a capital-allocation policy in Q1FY22 and has started to walk the talk with (1) gradual divestment of non-core investments – Hippo and IEX, (2) focus on organic growth with starting the new organic expansions, (3) increase in shareholder payouts by declaring ₹4/share as interim dividend and (4) enhanced commitment towards carbon emission-reduction initiatives by setting up WHRS and solar power capacity up to 163 MW by FY2023.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...