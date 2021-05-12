Stocks

Broker's call: Deepak Fertilisers (Buy)

| Updated on May 11, 2021

Ventura Securities

Deepak Fertilisers (Buy)

Target: ₹368

CMP: ₹280.1

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd is a unique play on the ammonia vertical, with products spanning industrial chemicals to fertilizers. DFPCL enjoys a leadership position in a majority of its products like IPA, Bentonite sulphur, Nitric acid (2nd largest in SE Asia), TAN etc.

We believe DFPCL is at the cusp of a major re-rating story given the strong outlook for its chemical products business; NPK and differentiated NPK (branded as Smartek) to be the drivers in the near term, led by price realisation and volume growth; fresh capex (about ₹1,580-1800 crore) to ramp up its leadership TAN business capacity to 863K MTPA (77 per cent) which should cater to medium to long-term growth.

We expect revenues to grow at 8.1 per cent CAGR over FY21-24 to ₹7,208.6 crore (4.6 per cent CAGR for chemicals business including trading to ₹3,514.3 crore, 11.8 per cent CAGR for fertiliser business including trading to ₹3,664.8 crore and other segments, namely realty & windmills, to grow at 13.8/-11.6 per cent CAGR respectively, to ₹29.4 crore cumulatively).

We initiate coverage with a price target of ₹368 (8.0x FY24E EPS) over the next 24 months.

