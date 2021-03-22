Broker’s call: Eicher Motors (Buy)

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Centrum Broking
Target: ₹3,200
CMP: ₹2,678.55
Under the leadership of Vinod Dasari, Royal Enfield (RE) is focusing on three key strategies: Intense product launch pipeline with a new one every quarter for next 6-7 years; rapid expansion of distribution network using the new studio store format to increase penetration in low market share geographies, 900 added in last 18 months; and improving share of revenue from the higher margin Exports and Solutions business.
Competition in the 250cc+ segment has been on the rise as more companies such as Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India, Classic Legends-Jawa, Benelli have launched competing models and as more players are looking to enter like – Bajaj Triumph, Hero Harley, Classic Legends-BSA, etc, this segment is going to get crowded.
Over the last 18 months, company has added 900 studio stores. Studio store is a unique compact store format with offering of Sales, Service and Spares and is fully compliant with RE’s brand identity.
Company has been increasing its foot print in the overseas markets in the form of exclusive outlets, multi brand stores, and CKD facilities. Currently, RE has opened 98 exclusive outlets over 25 countries, 649 multibrand outlets, marketing companies in USA, UK, Thailand, Brazil and a CKD assemble plant in Argentina.
We assume coverage on Eicher Motors with a price target of ₹3,200 and Buy rating.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...