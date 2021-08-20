Broker's call: Embassy REIT (Buy)

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Axis Securities
Embassy REIT (Buy)
Target: ₹400
CMP: ₹344.25
Embassy Office Parks REIT has reported net operating income growth of 36 per cent y-o-y with operating margins of 84 per cent. This was led by a robust collection of over 99 per cent of the office rents on the company’s 32.3 MSF operating portfolios. Embassy has achieved stable portfolio occupancy of 89 per cent with successful rent increases of 13 per cent on 2.2 MSF leases.
Embassy REIT continued its strong performance through Q1FY22 despite challenges induced by the recent lockdowns. Furthermore, the global megatrends towards technology growth will benefit the company on account of record hiring and investments in technology and captives housed in India.
Effective vaccine rollouts and a clear desire from business leaders to bring their employees back to high-quality workplaces would bring future growth. Additionally, the company’s strong balance sheet allows it to pursue growth opportunities.
The board of Embassy declared a distribution of ₹535 crore or ₹5.6 per unit for Q1-FY22. Of this, Rs 4.5 per unit or 80 per cent of distributions is tax-free for Unitholders. The record date for the Q1-FY22 distribution was August 5. Embassy already had delivered as per the guidance given by its management in FY21.
