Broker's call: EPL (Hold)

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
CD Equisearch
EPL (Hold)
Target: ₹263
CMP: ₹239
Helped by a favourable base, EPL revenue from operations grew an impressive 7.8 per cent to ₹799.10 crore from ₹741.49 year ago; though q-o-q revenue from operations slid 137 bps. Revenue from the personal care category, which accounts for 43 per cent of the total tube revenues, grew 13.9 per cent y-o-y, while the oral care category grew 16.5 per cent, largely due to demand recovery post easing of Covid19 restrictions.
The stock currently trades at 27.5x FY22 EPS of ₹8.81 and 23.9x FY23 EPS of ₹10.11. Steady revenue increase from personal care products and smart manoeuvring of price hikes will drive margins moving ahead. Net profit is expected to improve by a handsome 10.8 per cent this fiscal, propelling ROCE to 13.9 per cent.
Growth was impacted due to a month-long shut-down of the Colombia plant and a key customer moving production from Colombia to Asia. New customer additions due to rising preference of laminated tubes over plastic/aluminium ones, as well as higher cross selling opportunities, could act as growth catalysts, but risks from rising Covid-19 cases cannot be ignored. Maturing of global oral care market could pose challenges to its top-line growth, thus restricting EPL’s pricing power.
Weighing odds, we assign hold rating on the stock with revised target price of ₹263 (previous target: ₹230) based on 26x FY23 earnings.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...