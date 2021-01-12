Broker's call: GNA Axles (Accumulate)

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
IDBI Capital
GNA Axles (Accumulate)
Target: ₹388
CMP: ₹378.45
GNA Axles (GNA) Q3-FY21 results were above our estimates on revenue and EBITDA level whereas EBITDA margin was below our estimates due to higher raw material cost and employee expenses.
Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹280 crore, above our estimates, on account of strong orders from Meritor and domestic tractor players. We believe NA/SA/ European market has seen strong recovery post June 20. We expect domestic M&HCV truck market to perform relatively better in H2FY21 on account of economic growth recovery, higher road/construction activities and nearly 15 per cent growth for tractor industry for FY21.
We anticipate a revenue decline of 8 per cent for FY21 due to weaker Q1, stable Q2 and strong recovery in Q3/Q4. We revise our revenue/PAT estimates upwards by 6 per cent/14 per cent for FY22 and 4 per cent/8 per cent for FY23, respectively, on account of strong recovery in NA truck market and domestic truck/ tractor market with EBITDA margin of approximately 15.5 per cent.
Due to recent rise in share price, we downgrade our recommendation to Accumulate and change our TP to ₹388 (earlier ₹295).
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...