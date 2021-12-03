Stocks

Broker's call: Gujarat Fluorochemicals (Buy)

| Updated on December 03, 2021

ICICI Securities

Gujarat Fluorochemicals (Buy)

Target: ₹3,086

CMP: ₹2,316.6

We initiate coverage on Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL) with a Buy rating and target price of ₹3,086. GFL is in a sweet spot with its presence in fluoropolymers, demand for which is increasing driven by the new-age verticals of battery, solar panel and green hydrogen.

GFL is in the process of expanding its capacity in fluoropolymers, which provides visibility on growth during our forecast period (FY21-FY24). GFL is also expanding into other fluorine derivatives used in the new-age verticals, which expands the company’s addressable market and provides a vista of sustained growth. GFL has laid out a bold capex plan of ₹2,500 crore over the next three years.

It is likely to see its earnings grow at 45.9 per cent CAGR over FY21-FY24 (on low base though), and RoCE (post-tax) improve from 6.7 per cent to 18 per cent over the same period.

Despite the strong earnings outlook, GFL is trading at a reasonable P/E multiple of 20x FY24 vs 42.1x for Navin Fluorine and 27.5x for SRF. We like GFL as it is the only company in India with a large portfolio of fluoropolymers that can capture the growing demand. SRF is expected start manufacturing fluoropolymers in FY23/FY24 with certain commodity grade PTFE. It would take multiple years for SRF to scale GFL’s level in fluoropolymers.

Published on December 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like