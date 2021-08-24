Broker's call: Gulf Oil (Buy)

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Emkay Global
Gulf Oil (Buy)
Target: ₹800
CMP: ₹577.7
We believe Gulf Oil's share price is adequately reflecting the upcoming, multi-decade EV transition; our Auto research team has modeled share of EVs in vehicle population (parc) at 10 per cent by FY30 and 41 per cent by FY40, with share of EV sales at 31 per cent/66 per cent in FY30/40.
Two-wheerler, three-wheeler and buses would see the fastest EV adoption followed by PVs and LCVs, while M&HCVs would see fairly muted impact over the next decade. We model Indian lube volumes to see a CAGR of nearly 2 per cent in FY21-30 and about 1 one per cent in FY30-40.
We shift to DCF-valuation from P/E, and reduce target price to ₹800 (September 2022) from ₹1,000 (March 2022). We expect GOLI to sustain volume growth at 2-3x of industry, and thus forecast volume CAGR of nearly 4 per cent over FY21-30, followed by a 2 per cent terminal FCFF growth post FY30.
With stabilising base oil prices, recent RSP hikes and volume recovery, EBITDA margin should return to 15 per cent+ by FY23, and RoICs to the earlier range of 40-45 per cent from FY24E. GOLI is valued attractively at FY23E/24E FCFF yield of 8 per cent/11 per cent and stock at a 5-year low (excl. Mar'20 Covid).
Key risk is capital allocation, even as we model a rising payout.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...