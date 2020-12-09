Broker's call: Hindustan Unilever

ICICI Securities

Hindustan Unilever (Add)

Target: ₹2,184

CMP: ₹2260.05

Hindustan Unilever Ltds’s (HUL) comment in Q2FY21 call: “I think the right thing for us to do is to focus on competitive, volume-led growth. And if it means that some of the margin expansion is not at the desired levels or at the levels we would like it to be, it is absolutely okay with us. We will invest to drive growth.”

A potential change in stance at Hindustan Unilever in favour of volume growth, in our opinion, could be a key driver for HUL stock’s outperformance in CY2021.

We note that this strategy has already started playing out in tea (price hike lower than competition and commodity inflation), soaps (price hikes lower than competition despite steep input inflation (palm prices up over 30 per cent ) and detergents. In India, a “growth market”, investors tend to (rightly) ignore short-term profit sacrifice, provided the trajectory of volume outperformance is clear (as it’s DCF-accretive). Nestlé stock’s 43 per cent outperformance between October 2018 and September 2019, driven by volume growth-led valuation relating, despite weak earnings, is a case in point.

We are amending our FMCG portfolio strategy recommendation of Godrej, Marico, Dabur, Tata Consumer over HUL (post HUL’s 26 per cent underperformance (versus Nifty) over last 6 months).