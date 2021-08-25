Broker's call: ICICI Bank (Buy)

Emkay Global

ICICI Bank (Buy)

Target: ₹825

CMP: ₹690.9

Event: The RBI has approved the extension of MD and CEO Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi’s term for two years to October 3, 2023. Following are our views post discussion with the management:

The RBI's term extension for two years, instead of the general practice of a three-year extension, is in line with the valid board/shareholder approval for his appointment for a five-year period from October 15, 2018, to October 23, 2023. Thus, it should not be seen as a short-term extension by the RBI similar to RBL/DCB.

Bakhshi's age is 61 years and so he is eligible to hold the MD & CEO position till the age of 70 years, as per the companies' act/ RBI policies. Thus, he would be eligible for at least two more term extensions beyond 2023, subject to his consent and board/shareholder approval.

Under the leadership of Bakhshi, the bank has seen a major transformation across business and financial parameters.

We believe that consistent strong financial performance and management stability have been the key factors for HDFC Bank's successful rein in the Indian banking industry, which has faded a bit in the recent past. On the other hand, ICICI has emerged as a growth leader and with better return ratios and credible management, it will be able to narrow down the valuation gap with peers like HDFC Bank.