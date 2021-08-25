Broker's call: ICICI Bank (Buy)

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Emkay Global
ICICI Bank (Buy)
Target: ₹825
CMP: ₹690.9
Event: The RBI has approved the extension of MD and CEO Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi’s term for two years to October 3, 2023. Following are our views post discussion with the management:
The RBI's term extension for two years, instead of the general practice of a three-year extension, is in line with the valid board/shareholder approval for his appointment for a five-year period from October 15, 2018, to October 23, 2023. Thus, it should not be seen as a short-term extension by the RBI similar to RBL/DCB.
Bakhshi's age is 61 years and so he is eligible to hold the MD & CEO position till the age of 70 years, as per the companies' act/ RBI policies. Thus, he would be eligible for at least two more term extensions beyond 2023, subject to his consent and board/shareholder approval.
Under the leadership of Bakhshi, the bank has seen a major transformation across business and financial parameters.
We believe that consistent strong financial performance and management stability have been the key factors for HDFC Bank's successful rein in the Indian banking industry, which has faded a bit in the recent past. On the other hand, ICICI has emerged as a growth leader and with better return ratios and credible management, it will be able to narrow down the valuation gap with peers like HDFC Bank.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...