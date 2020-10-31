Broker's call: ICICI Sec (Buy)

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
CLSA
ICICI Sec (Buy)
Target: ₹625
CMP: ₹463.70
ICICI Securities (ISec) reported net profit of ₹278 crore in Q2-FY21, up 108 per cent y-o-y driven by robust revenue growth across lines aided by strong capital markets. I-Sec has seen high customer acquisitions from non-ICICI channels as the active ramp-up of its partner network through open architecture has started to yield results.
We expect this high growth to continue over the next few years. We believe ISec is a digital, financial powerhouse and best-placed to take advantage of India’s savings and financial product distribution growth. It’s high ROE of over 50 per cent, strong balance sheet, market leadership and strong management warrant a valuation premium.
ISec has seen a sharp increase in non-ICICI Bank channel for customer acquisitions due to its open architecture and active ramp up of partner networks. In Q2-FY21, ICICI Bank’s share of customer acquisitions was 55 per cent vs 80 per cent in FY20. Active NSE clients in Q2-FY21 were up 32 per cent y-o-y at 1.2 million.
We believe ISec continues to evolve its financial offerings with multiple digital initiatives and new focus areas/products, such as Insta loans and open architecture in the health segment.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Ambitious plans for the segment may be at play
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...