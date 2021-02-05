Stocks

Broker's call: Indian Oil (Buy)

| Updated on February 05, 2021 Published on February 05, 2021

IDBI Capital

Indian Oil (Buy)

Target: ₹113

CMP: ₹103.65

Indian Oil Corporation’s Q3-FY21 result was a beat to our estimates owing to robust performance from marketing and petrochemicals business. The company also reported inventory gains of ₹2,630 crore (₹920 crore for refinery and ₹1,710 crore for marketing).

While core GRM came slightly below expectation at $1/bbl (IDBI estimated $1.5/bbl), marketing EBITDA/mt increased 33 per cent and petrochem EBITDA/mt doubled y-o-y to $335. Volume across segment rebounded to pre-covid levels where ATF is yet to catch up while Petrochem volume grew 25 per cent y-o-y.

As announced in the Budget 2021-22, IOC plans to monetize its few pipeline (total: 14864km) through InvIT but refrain to lose control on it.

Factoring higher marketing margin and up cycle in petrochem, we raise FY22/FY23 EBITDA estimates by 11 per cent/9 per cent. Further, lower interest cost owing to declining debt level would further support PAT.

We raise our target price to ₹113 from ₹87 earlier and upgrade the stock to Buy from Accumulate.

stocks and shares
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
