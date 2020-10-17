Broker's call: Infosys (Buy)

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
Motilal Oswal
Infosys (Buy)
Target: ₹1,355
CMP: ₹1,127.60
Infosys (INFO)’s Q2-FY21 revenue and margin performance were above expectations. The company impressed with a second consecutive quarter of strong margin expansion (270 bps q-o-q in 2Q; 420 bps over H1-FY21).
We expect some margin benefits to be sustainable (driven by automation, etc.). On the other hand, tailwinds (such as increased offshoring, lower attrition, deferred wage hikes, and lower travel/SGA costs) as a result of the pandemic are likely to partly wane out later on as the situation normalises further over the next few quarters.
The highest ever deal wins were reported ($3.15 billion), and the deal pipeline remains healthy. Upward revision to FY21 guidance – with revenue growth of 2–3 per cent y-o-y CC (v/s 0–2 per cent earlier) and margin guidance of 23–24 per cent (v/s 21–23 per cent earlier) – is positive, but still conservative.
We expect Infosys to deliver above guidance in FY21 a) notwithstanding margin headwinds (wage hikes in 4Q, large deal ramp-up, seasonality, above margin factors, etc.) and b) based on strong deal wins.
Infosys should be a key beneficiary in terms of recovery in IT spends in FY22. Additionally, leading operational performance in H1-FY21, coupled with strong deal wins, should translate to strong outperformance on EPS growth (v/s the sector).
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
₹1169 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1155114011851200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...