Broker's call: Kaveri Seed (Buy)

Chola Securities

Kaveri Seed (Buy)

Target: ₹667

CMP: ₹579.4

In Q1-FY22, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd’s standalone revenue declined by 8.8 per cent y-o-y to ₹680 crore; on the back of lower volumes in cotton and maize segments.

During the quarter EBITDA fell 30 per cent to ₹190 crore while EBITDA margin contracted 820 bps to 31.7 per cent, primarily due to the absence of operating leverage and higher-than-average returns of seeds. This has led to the provisioning of ₹22 crore and a drop in market share. Although the company has been largely impacted by the 2nd wave, we remain optimistic about long term earnings growth prospects of the company given its leadership position, R&D focus, healthy product pipeline, presence across crop categories and strong distribution network.

The company remains committed to increase contribution of non-cotton category segment from 40 per cent currently to 60 per cent and has plans to launch over 50 products in rapidly growing vegetable segment. The optimistic guidance from the management on delivering healthy growth across segments adds credence to value the stock at 13.5x FY23E EPS maintaining our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target of ₹667 (earlier ₹712).

Risks: Kaveri has high concentration risk as it derives nearly 60 per cent of its revenue from cotton seeds and lint; Decline in cotton acreage; Unfavourable weather conditions.