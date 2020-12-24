Broker's call: Larsen & Toubro (Buy)

Centrum Broking

Larsen & Toubro (Buy)

Target: ₹1,428

CMP: ₹1,264.40

While L&T’s order intake in Q3 has been robust led by special projects we see continued strength in order inflows in Q4 led by pick-up in traditional Infra, Power T&D and Hydrocarbons segments.

A sharp recovery in prices of steel and aluminium are conducive for conversion in ₹1.1 lakh crore of expansion pipeline of front line players. Execution levels have reached near normalcy and continue to be supported by steady flow of payments in government contracts. Improved GST collections in October and November, and commencement of GST shortfall payments to States are positive for ordering and execution.

L&T has announced orders worth about ₹45,000 crore in Q3-FY21 so far and is L1 in orders worth about ₹18,500 crore according to media reports. While recent ordering has been driven by Heavy Civil (High Speed Rail, Metro Rail, Bridges, etc.), we see a pick-up in traditional infra segments (Water supply, Expressways, Airports, Buildings), Power T&D, Hydrocarbons, Emission Control Equipment, among others.

Recent surge in steel and aluminium prices have brought them near 2017/2018 levels and they are 20-25 per cent away from their decadal peak. This could set in motion capacity expansion plans in the pipeline for major domestic players. Valuations offer room for upside given historical levels an all-round improvement in ordering and execution environment.