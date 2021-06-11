Broker's call: LIC Housing (Buy)

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Centrum Broking
LIC Housing (Buy)
Target: ₹575
CMP: ₹521.95
LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) will consider an equity fund raise via preferential allotment at its ensuing board meeting on ]June 15. Our estimates suggest that this equity infusion could be priced at ₹420 per share and may range from ₹4,000-4,500 crore which would shore up tier-1 ratio to 15 per cent (currently 13 per cent).
Pre-money dilution might be 22 per cent (in previous raise, dilution was 19 per cent). At this price, pre/post money valuation would be 1.45x/1.1x FY21 ABV. Similar to the previous preferential equity issue in FY12 of ₹810 crore, subscribed entirely by LIC of India, we expect the whole issue to be allotted to LIC of India, which would raise its stake from 40.3 per cent to 46 per cent.
While CAR and funding cost would benefit following the raise, this infusion also suggests the likely provisioning that could emanate from stress recognition.
We retain our estimates but would re-visit them once we have clarity on the quantum/timing of fund raise. Remain positive on LICHF, given its focus on salaried loans and sovereign backing. Funding cost could further benefit due to the equity raise, supporting NIM.
Maintain multiple at 1.4x FY23 ABV; and target price at ₹575.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...