Broker's call: L&T (Buy)

| Updated on October 29, 2021

Centrum Broking

L&T (Buy)

Target Price: ₹2,200

CMP: ₹1,766.8

Larsen & Toubro’s Q2FY22 operating performance was in line with estimates and was accompanied by upbeat order intake and stable net working capital levels. Recurring PAT grew 56 per cent y-o-y at ₹1,720 crore (estimated: ₹1,790 crore).

Revenue grew 12 per cent y-o-y to ₹34,800 crore and EBITDA grew 20 per cent y-o-y to ₹4,000 crore, with EBITDA margin rising 70 bps y-o-y to 11.5 per cent. E&C revenue grew 11.6 per cent y-o-y to ₹22,800 crore (est: ₹23,900 crore) and E&C EBITDA grew 27 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,090 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding 110 bps y-o-y to 9.2 per cent (est: 9 per cent).

Order inflow at ₹42,100 crore beat estimate of ₹30,200 crore due to higher hydrocarbon inflows. Operating cash flow was robust at ₹4,040 crore in Q2FY22 and NWC remained stable at 22 per cent.

L&T expects a strong pick-up in activity levels in H2FY22 and maintained its FY22 guidance. E&C valuations at 12.4x/10.5x FY23/FY24 are attractive. E&C business valuations at 12.4x/10.5x FY23/FY24 remain compelling, especially in light of a broader re-rating of cyclical stocks. Execution remained strong and margins remained resilient led by improved overhead recovery.

Published on October 30, 2021

Larsen & Toubro Ltd
