Stocks

Broker’s call: Mahanagar Gas (Add)

| Updated on November 19, 2020 Published on November 20, 2020

Centrum Broking

Mahanagar Gas (Add)

Target: ₹965

CMP: ₹920.25

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) recurring EBITDA/PAT of Rs 220 crore/Rs 140 crore (-19/-32.5 per cent y-o-y), ahead of our ₹180 crore/₹120 crore driven by marginally higher volumes, record high gross margins and lower other expenses. Gross margins of ₹17.1/scm (+18 per cent y-o-y), well above our's ₹15.5/scm while opex of ₹5.7/scm (+19 per cent y-o-y, against expected ₹6.7/scm) supported record EBITDA margins of ₹11.6/scm.

Volumes at 191 mmscm (2.1 mmscmd, -31 per cent y-o-y) marginally ahead of estimates of 183 mmscm (2 mmscmd), driven by higher commercial volumes which have likely been driven by better pricing power due to record low spot LNG prices in Q2. H1 EBITDA/PAT of ₹300 crore/₹190 crore have declined 45 per cent/51 per cent y-o-y on the back of 46.5 per cent y-o-y dip in average volumes to 1.6 mmscmd.

Significant q-o-q recovery seen in volumes, but y-o-y growth to take time.

We moderate our volume assumptions marginally given the H1 volume performance and guidance for H2 but at the same time raise our margin estimates sharply by ₹1/scm on an average for both years. However, growth beyond FY23-24 remains at risk, given lack of inorganic growth opportunities and potential saturation in existing areas.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 20, 2020
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.