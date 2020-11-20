Broker’s call: Mahanagar Gas (Add)

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Centrum Broking
Mahanagar Gas (Add)
Target: ₹965
CMP: ₹920.25
Mahanagar Gas (MGL) recurring EBITDA/PAT of Rs 220 crore/Rs 140 crore (-19/-32.5 per cent y-o-y), ahead of our ₹180 crore/₹120 crore driven by marginally higher volumes, record high gross margins and lower other expenses. Gross margins of ₹17.1/scm (+18 per cent y-o-y), well above our's ₹15.5/scm while opex of ₹5.7/scm (+19 per cent y-o-y, against expected ₹6.7/scm) supported record EBITDA margins of ₹11.6/scm.
Volumes at 191 mmscm (2.1 mmscmd, -31 per cent y-o-y) marginally ahead of estimates of 183 mmscm (2 mmscmd), driven by higher commercial volumes which have likely been driven by better pricing power due to record low spot LNG prices in Q2. H1 EBITDA/PAT of ₹300 crore/₹190 crore have declined 45 per cent/51 per cent y-o-y on the back of 46.5 per cent y-o-y dip in average volumes to 1.6 mmscmd.
Significant q-o-q recovery seen in volumes, but y-o-y growth to take time.
We moderate our volume assumptions marginally given the H1 volume performance and guidance for H2 but at the same time raise our margin estimates sharply by ₹1/scm on an average for both years. However, growth beyond FY23-24 remains at risk, given lack of inorganic growth opportunities and potential saturation in existing areas.
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
New Hyundai i20 sports an edgier design and delivers extra features, but is pricier and now has to tackle ...
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
It was mentioned in Business Line dated September 21, 2020 that if an individual transfers an amount (or gives ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...